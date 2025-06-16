Grossi explains Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities damage

London, IRNA – Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Rafael Grossi released details of status of the Iranian nuclear facilities after airstrikes by the Israeli regimes at the emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.

He said that no damage has been seen at the site of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant or at the Khondab heavy water reactor, which is under construction, adding that Bushehr nuclear power plant has not been targeted nor affected by the recent attacks and neither has the Tehran Research Reactor.

As in Natanz, off-site radiation levels remain unchanged.

“I acknowledge the cooperation and exchange of information between the Iranian authorities and the IAEA,” Grossi added.

