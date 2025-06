Tehran, IRNA – Police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan has announced the arrest of several spies in Iran amid Israeli attacks on the country.

Radan said on Monday that the arrests occurred following information received from citizens.

He noted that a number of arrests took place yesterday, with other operations which led to the seizure of 200 kilograms of explosives, drones and quadcopters in southern Tehran last night.

