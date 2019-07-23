Pakistani PM warns against provoking Iran

Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington on Tuesday ,the premier said Pakistan has decent relationship with Iran.

To a question he said: "We don't want any conflict on our border we would do anything, and we are willing to play any role for peace and stability in the region. We have already suggested this to Iran and it was willing, but I don't think they should be pushed into a situation which leads to a conflict.”

He warned: I am not sure whether all the countries realize the gravity of the situation if there is a conflict with Iran, people don't understand that this is not going to be same as Iraq.

“This could be much much worse. It will have great consequences for Pakistan, adverse consequences for our country,” he said.

He went on to say that consequences of the conflict could be much higher and my worry is many people do not fully understand that.

“I would strongly urge that there should be no military situation. Pakistan has already suffered a lot,” said Imran Khan.

Earlier Prime Minister during an exclusive interview with Fox News in Washington said his country is willing to play a positive role in defusing tensions in the region.

He said that tension in the region is in no one's interest and all issues should be resolved through peaceful means.

