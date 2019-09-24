Pakistan vows to play crucial role to reduce Iran-US tensions

Imran Khan made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Referring to Iran's assistance to Pakistani government and people over the past decades, Imran Kahn expressed readiness for establishing cooperation for deescalation of tensions in the region.

He appreciated the Supreme Leader's "correct and principled stance in support of Kashmir people".

Meanwhile, President Rouhani reminded Pakistani PM of his fruitful visit to Iran, expressing hope for implementation of the agreements and MoUs already signed.

He expressed pleasure with the opportunity of meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

Rouhani arrived in New York late on Monday to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi conferred on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at United Nations headquarters in New York on regional security.

