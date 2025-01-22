Iran’s Zarif meets Iraq’s president in Switzerland

Tehran, IRNA – Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, has held talks with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in Switzerland on the sidelines of the Davos 2025 event.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed ways to promote bilateral ties. Zarif and Rashid also discussed the framework of the Tehran-Baghdad cooperation and underlined the necessity of boosting bilateral relations in various areas of environment, energy, economy and security.

The Iraqi president stressed the importance of expanding cooperation to strengthen regional relations and create a better future for the nations. He also stressed the need for coordination of views in the international arenas to ensure stability and security.

Zarif reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to enhance ties with Iraq. He stated that making efforts to bring about progress and welfare to both nations is among Iran’s priorities.

The 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos kicked off in the Swiss town under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” on Monday, January 20, 2025, for five days.

