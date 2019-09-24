Rouhani discusses mutual cooperation with Swiss counterpart

In a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, he hailed 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Iran, saying that his country has been in charge of protecting Iranian interest over the past 40 years.

Rouhani, for his part, said that Iran has always considered the Switzerland a scientific and cultural country and had good relations with all the time.

He also hoped that the two nations would witness good ties in favor of both sides under the current regional complicated situation.

Rouhani left Tehran for New York late on Monday to deliver a speech to the event on Wednesday. He will present the Initiative of Hormuz Peace.

Earlier, Rouhani held talks with Pakistani Premier Imran Ahmed Khan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

