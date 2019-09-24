Gov't spokesman blasts Trump for statements in UN

He tweeted on Tuesday that Trump's attack on JCPOA was in fact replacement of concept of peace with the concept of violence.

Trump describes economic terrorism which has no function but invading Iranians' health and life rights everyday as a move to pursue peace, he said.

On Tuesday at the UN, Trump repeated his outdated and repeated rhetoric against Iran, claiming that Iran is first supporter of terrorism in the world and is fanning flames of war in Syria and Yemen.

8072**2050

