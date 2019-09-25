President Rouhani says US supports terrorism in Middle East

President Rouhani who is in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly told the US media 'Fox News', "I am amazed at the interpretations of Mr. Trump, vis-a-vis terrorism."

"Today, America, unfortunately, is the supporter of terrorism in our region -- and wherever America has gone, terrorism has expanded in the wake," he added.

He noted: "The country that is present and flying over the air space of and bombarding the soil of the country of Syria without permission of the government is the United States of America."

Rouhani arrived in New York late on Monday to attend the UNGA 74th Session.

He has so far sat down for talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Earlier in a ceremony marking the Sacred Defense Week, the 39th anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Rouhani said that Iran will raise the initiative of 'Peace in the UN General Assembly' with the slogan of 'Coalition for Hope' and 'Hormuz Peace' in the region in protest to attempt to attribute regional incidents to Iran.

