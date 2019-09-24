Zarif: Allegation of three European states not EU's stance

He made the remarks in a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in New York on Tuesday.

JCPOA and regional developments were among other topics dealt with during the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting, Zarif said.

Wednesday's session of the JCPOA Joint Commission as well as EU's role in the nuclear deal were also discussed during the meeting with Mogherini, he said.

JCPOA Joint Commission's meeting will be held in the UN at the Group 4+1 ministerial level on Wednesday.

Zarif is currently in New York to attend the annual meeting of UN General Assembly.

