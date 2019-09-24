Merkel says will review Hormuz Peace Initiative with enthusiasm

In a meeting with President Rouhani at his residence in New York on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, she stressed her resolve to promote bilateral relations in all fields.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to save JCPOA as well as mutual cooperation for operationalizing INSTEX.

Rouhani described Germany as a major partner to Iran and stressed the need for continuing friendly ties.

Highlighting all parties' responsibility regarding JCPOA, Rouhani criticized recent statement by France, UK and Germany as baseless allegation.

Merkel reiterated supports to preserve JCPOA and called for abiding by the international accord and removal of sanctions.

She also reiterated German and other European states' resolve to commission INSTEX.

