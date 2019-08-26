26,000 foreign tourists visit Gilan in 6 months

Amir Entekhabi said in an interview with IRNA that the number of foreign tourists staying in Gilan province increased 10% compared to the same period last year.

Gilan province is one of the northern provinces of Iran that extends along the Caspian Sea. This region is inhabited by local people who are called Gilaks. Regarding regional foods and culinary, traditional songs and customs, stunning countryside, culture and lifestyle, you can find fantastic traditions in such a paradise.

Gilan province lies along the Caspian Sea, west of the province of Mazandaran, east of the province of Ardabil, and north of the provinces of Zanjan and Qazvin. It borders the Republic of Azerbaijan in the north and Russia across the Caspian Sea.

