Dozens of Iranians contracted Crimean Congo fever, six dead in last four months

Since the beginning of the Persian New Year (21 March) 22 people contracted Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the south-eastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, according to Mohammad Mahdi Guya, head of the Centre for Management of Contagious Diseases of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Sunday.

This year’s figures show a reduction in Crimean Congo fever-related deaths but indicate a rise in the number of people who have contracted it.



The CCHF virus is typically spread by tick bites or contact with livestock carrying the disease.

During the same period last year, eight people died of the fever, mostly in Sistan and Baluchestan, Gilan (north) and Razavi Khorasan (north-east), according to the official.

He urged the Iranians to buy the lamb meat from authorized shops and slaughterhouses on Monday.

His warning comes as millions of Muslims will celebrate the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) on Monday, a ceremony that puts an end to the annual Hajj gathering in Mecca.

