Iran female kayaker to attend 2019 World Champs

Head of public relations department of Gilan’s Sport and Youth said on Sunday that Elnaz Shafieiyan is one of the national team’s athletes who are going to compete on calm water in the Olympics.

Morteza Varzaldoost added that the athlete will compete in women’s 200m and 500m single-kayak.

He went on to say that other two Iranian athletes will participate in double kayak of the event.

The 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships will be held in Szeged, Hungary from 21 to 25 August 2019.

