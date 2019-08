Speaking to IRNA, head of Astara Sports and Youths Office Vahid Khasi Pour said the event was held with the attendance of boxers from 21 Asian countries and in 14 weight categories, adding that Iranian squad consisted of five boxers.

Astara is a city, Gilan Province, Iran. It lies on the border with Azerbaijan Republic and on the Caspian Sea.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish