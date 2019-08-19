Fog on road: Beauties of Iran's Asalem to Khalkhal road

The road from Asalem to Khalkhal, which is 70 kilometers long, is one of the most beautiful routes in Iran. It connects the city of Asalem in the province of Gilan to Khalkhal city in Ardebil province. As you move away from Asalem and drive for about an hour, you will be surrounded by green plains and you will see amazing landscapes. Perhaps this is why this road is considered as one of the most beautiful roads in Iran.AUG 19, Ardebil, IRNA/Bahram Naghizadeh.