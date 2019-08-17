Ardebil province, a collection of invaluable historical and natural attractions

Ardebil province is situated in a mountainous region. Resting in an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, it is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities of Iran in winter. It is famous for its attractions in Medical Tourism but is basically known as the land of Heavenly Springs.

The province attracts a very large number of visitors from across the country as well as other countries including neighboring Azerbaijan and Iraq who come to see its unique natural attractions but mainly to use its numerous fabulously comforting springs which are famous for their medical and healing effect.

Ardabil province is situated in a mountainous region whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level. It is very cold in winter and mild in summer. The city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities of the country in winter. Ardabil Province attracts a large number of tourists due to its favorable cool weather. The northwestern province has natural wonders, historical monuments, many tourist attractions as well as scores of mineral water springs.

*** Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble

Built between the beginning of the 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat in the Sufi tradition uses Iranian traditional architectural forms to maximize use of available space to accommodate a variety of functions (including a library, a mosque, a school, mausolea, a cistern, a hospital, kitchens, a bakery, and some offices). It incorporates a route to reach the shrine of the Sheikh divided into seven segments, which mirror the seven stages of Sufi mysticism, separated by eight gates, which represent the eight attitudes of Sufism. The ensemble includes well-preserved and richly ornamented facades and interiors, with a remarkable collection of antique artefacts. It constitutes a rare ensemble of elements of medieval Islamic architecture.

***Fandoqlou Forest

Fandoqlou (also known as Fandoghlou and Fandoq Lou) is a forest east of Ardebil Province. This forest, which is an extension of the semi-tropical forests of Gilan Province, is located 30 kilometers from Ardebil on the road to Astara.

The forest takes its name from the Persian word for hazelnut (fandoq) as hazelnut trees grow in abundance in it. Fandoqlou Forest has 19 different plant species including hazelnut, hornbeam, beech, oak, chestnut-leaved oak, and musk willow trees.

The forest is home to animals such as wolf, fox, wild boar, rabbit, brown bear, golden eagle, quail, hoopoe, common pheasant, grey partridge, hooded crow, and rook. Fandoqlou Forest has a hot spring that is said to have therapeutic properties and a grass skiing piste. Fandoqlou has two springs one from the end of March to end of June and the other from late September to mid-November. Fandoqlou Forest experiences cool, pleasant summers and cold, humid winters.

*** Sarein; city of magical springs

Sarein, a city in Ardebil province, Iran is one of the most beautiful Iranian cities with pristine nature and pure climate that lies at the foot of Sabalan Mountains. It is a natural spa region with numerous hot mineral springs well-known for their therapeutic values.

Spectacular Ardebil Province located in the northwest of Iran bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan is one of Iran’s most scenic provinces. Beautiful nature, green plains, and hot mineral springs in Ardebil Province creates pleasant memories, and visiting its historical monuments as well as its villages brings energy and enjoyment along.

Sarein or Sareyn is a small city in the west of Ardebil with an area of ​​more than 1.28 square km. It stands 28 km from Ardabil. The city is famous for its numerous spa springs and one of the tourist areas in Ardebil province, Sarein is located 25kms from the provincial capital of Ardabil on the slopes of Sabalan Heights. It is considered one of the top ten tourism hubs of Iran. Most of the tourists to Ardabil Province stopover in Sarein.

Sarein attracts more than five million tourists annually who travel to this region from different parts of Iran and the world because of climate and hot springs. There are nine hot springs that are very different in terms of composition and properties.

*** Neor Lake

Neor is a lake between Ardebil city and Khalkhal County in Ardabil Province, The maximum depth of the lake varies between 5.5 and 13 meters. The lake's water is used for watering farmlands. Every year, a few young rainbow trout are released to the lake in order to control the population of Gammarus in the lake. Neor Lake shines like a mirror in the moonlight on summer nights.

The slopes of Baghru Heights, which is 35kms to the southeast of Ardabil, have a beautiful lake named Neor. Neor Lake, which is located 2,500 meters above sea level, has a unique biodiversity.

