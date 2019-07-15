Iran’s Ardebil hosts international tourism conference

The conference will be held in three specialized meetings including management and economy of tourism, geography and tourism, and art and archeology.

A wide range of issues, including tourism marketing, cultural tourism, urban and rural tourism, sports tourism, health tourism, agricultural tourism as well as planning and policy making for tourism are to be discussed during the conference.

The conference is the second international tourism conference which is being held in Ardebil within a month.

The 2nd edition of ECO Tourism Conference was held in the province last month.

With 118 hot mineral springs, Ardebil province is the hub of hot springs in Iran. Local officials are encouraging investments in hot spring spas for hydrotherapy and creating hotels and residential centers.

Each year, some one million tourists from Azerbaijan Republic visit Ardebil mostly for hydrotherapy services.

