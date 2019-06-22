Iran beats Australia to inch closer to Volleyball Nations League finals

The Iranian squad defeated the Aussies in three straight sets of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-14 during its eleventh match at round one of the Volleyball Nations League that is being held in Iran.

Saturday’s win gave Iran its tenth win and propelled it to the top of the group with 30 points, making it very easy for the Igor Kolaković’s team to be present at the finals.

Iran will now face off France in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardebil on Sunday before Bulgaria plays host to the volleyball’s international event.

