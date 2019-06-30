Iran's exports from northwestern up by %30

Ali Rahmati, director general of Road Maintenance & Transportation in Ardebil province, said, in the first quarter (March 22-June 21) this year, some 101,413 tons of goods have been exported by 4,581 trucks through Bileh-Sevar border crossing, that is 78,236 tons or 30 percent higher than the figure related to the same period last year.

The major part of the exported goods is comprised of tiles, glass, salt, bitumen, different kinds of profile and potatoes.

On cross-border imports, the official said that during the period, 8,196 tons of goods have been imported through the border terminal by 382 trucks.

Cotton, thread, cardboard and Liquorice comprise the main part of the imports.

Bileh-Sevar shares border with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Customs Office and border terminals of the city serve as the only cross-border trade in Ardebil province.

