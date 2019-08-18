Russian official voices interest in developing ties with Anzali Free Zone

In a meeting with the managing director of Anzali Free Zone Organization, Milushkin reviews the ways of increasing transit through the North-South Corridor.

He described the Caspian Sea Port as a suitable opportunity for establishing and developing further trade activities, saying the port now enjoys modern technologies.

He noted that Anzali and Chabahar by the Gulf of Oman are shining like stars in the trade field.

He referred to transiting Russian goods through Caspian Port to India as the most important program, saying Russia is trying to introduce this path as the shortest and the easiest path.

Earlier, officials of Anzali Free Zone Organization, Astrakhan Special Economic Zone (Lotus) and Chabahar traveled to India to review mechanisms for making operational North-South Corridor.

As the only free zone in the southern part of the Caspian Sea and the economic hub of Iran with an area of 9400 hectares of land and 40 km shoreline, Anzali Free Zone is located in Gilan province.

Iranian free economic zone of Anzali, in north and Chabahar port in the south of Iran and Astrakhan special economic zone LOTUS in Russia signed a tripartite agreement for a three-year period cooperation.

The goals of the agreement are to boost economic, trade, industrial, transit exchanges and port services based on the potentials of the regions as the entrance and exit points of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The Commission decided to set up a joint trade council in the near future to promote business cooperation, increasing the volume of transported goods through the corridor, holding joint working sessions in line with maximizing the productivity of the corridor, holding exhibition, seminars, and economic conferences as well as easing trade for business people.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish