Launch of Rasht-Baghdad direct flight on Iran's agenda

Gholamreza Karim Aghaei told IRNA that this issue has been taken into consideration due to the tourist attracting feature of Gilan province and the presence of foreign travelers from Arab countries with flights to Mashad and Ahwaz.

He noted that Baghdad's direct flight to Rasht is on the agenda and in the near future the volume of Arab flights to Gilan will increase.

Ownership of 160 hectares of land around Rasht’s Sardar Jangal Airport and the implementation of the master plan of this airport can remove the barriers to investment in aviation tourism sector in Gilan and differentiates Sardar Jangal Airport in the north of the country.

Currently, there are 90 sorties of domestic flights per week from Sardar Jangal International Airport of Rasht to Tehran, Mashad, Tabriz, Shiraz, Kish, Bandar Abbas, Assaluyeh, Ahvaz and Isfahan.

Rasht International Airport (OIGG) is registered in the World Aviation Book; Rasht Airport goes back to 1962, it is one of the top airports of Iran in terms of urban accessibility and is ranked 12 in terms of flight statistics.

Rasht Airport has a privileged location on the Caspian Sea off-shore, on the north-south corridor route and in the third tourist city of Iran (Rasht); it is located 7 kilometers from Rasht Road to Anzali and 15 kilometers to Anzali Free Zone and it total area reaches 220 hectares; its height is 40 feet lower than free water and is equipped with precision navigation and communication systems with seven approximation designs.

