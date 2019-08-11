Mori Waterfall; Pleasant tourist site in Khuzestan, southern Iran

Along the Taraz Mountains and the Kama area, in the heart of the eye-catching nature, a beautiful waterfall flows in addition to tourist attractions, has also brought downstream areas.

The varied gardens of pomegranates, grapes, figs, and walnuts in the downstream of this waterfall stare into the eye of every visitor.

About 110 meters high, this waterfall is known as the Tuff Koma or Mori waterfall and is one of the largest and most beautiful waterfalls in Iran.

It is locally called (Tuff Koma waterfall) because of its geographical location and because it passes through Koma Mountains. This waterfall is located almost on the border between Khuzestan province with Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari province and every year many tourists and climbers from all over the country visit the area.

The approximate distance of this waterfall to the provincial capital - Ahvaz - is about 240 km.

