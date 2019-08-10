Austrian company sign agreement on tourism ties with Tabriz

Tabriz was designated as Capital of Islamic Tourism in 2018 by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Asked about the agreement, Manager of Tabriz Municipality's investment and public participation department Reza Jamali said on Saturday that the Austrian company is willing to seriously cooperate on tourism projects in this northwestern Iranian city.

Such cooperation can develop investment in Tabriz in addition to boosting tourist exchanges between the two countries, he said.

