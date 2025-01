The Abadan Combined Cycle Power Plant, a significant energy facility in southwestern Iran, is seen in a photo series on January 5, 2025. The power plant boasts a capacity of 815 megawatts. Located along the Abadan-Mahshahr road, it features 4 gas units with a capacity of 123.4 MW each and 2 steam units of 160 MW. Spread across 100 hectares, this plant plays a crucial role in the region's power supply.

9341**2050