Five Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza bomb blast

Tehran, IRNA – Five Israeli soldiers have been injured in a bomb explosion in Gaza, Hebrew media outlets have reported.

The outlets reported the incident on Sunday. Citing Israeli hospital sources, they said two of the wounded soldiers are in critical condition.

No further details were reported on how and where the explosion took place.

Earlier on Sunday, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement announced an operation targeting a group of ten Israeli soldiers in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia.

The Ezzoddin al-Qassam Brigades said that several soldiers were killed or injured as a result, but did not specify.

It said the operation was jointly conducted by Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of another Palestinian resistance movement, the Islamic Jihad.

Al-Qassam said that another Israeli soldier, who was fleeing, was shot point-blank and killed after he was chased by resistance fighters.

Official Israeli figures have put the regime’s military fatalities at over 850 since the start of the war in early October last year. Palestinian resistance groups however say that the number is much higher, as the regime refuses to release real figures amid public discontent over the conflict that has dragged on for 15 months now.

