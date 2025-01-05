Hezbollah to hold funeral for Nasrallah in southern Beirut after 60-day ceasefire period

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit Wafiq Safa announced that the body of the resistance group’s former secretary general Hassan Nasrallah would be laid to rest in a funeral procession in the southern suburb of Beirut after the conclusion of a 60-day ceasefire period.

Speaking on Sunday, Safa emphasized Hezbollah’s strength, stating that the group remains "stronger than iron and even more powerful than before".

He made the remarks during a visit to the southern suburb of Beirut, where he paid respects at the site of the martyrdom of Nasrallah, according to reports from Al-Mayadeen.

Safa said that the presence of Nasrallah continues to be deeply felt among the resistance, its fighters, and the broader public.

He also reaffirmed Hezbollah’s readiness to confront challenges across all fronts, pledging to stand against any threats to the morale and resilience of the people.

Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike using bunker-buster bombs against southern Beirut on September 27, 2024.

