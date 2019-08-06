Russia trying to facilitate, reinforce ties with Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Managing Director of Bandar Anzali Customs Esmail Heidari Azad,

Vadov said that the Russian government is not satisfied with the current situation of shipping in the Caspian Sea.

He added that Russia is playing major role in solving important regional and international issues and fighting terrorism.

The Russian consul general said that Russian government is willing to invite Volga River states to make investment in Iran, adding that he encourages Russian investors to undertake investment projects in Iran.

Stressing the importance of developing economic and cultural relations between Iran and Russia, he said thanks to its tourist attractions and natural scenery, Gilan province is a suitable tourist resort for Russian tourists.

He also vowed for trying to promote cooperation between two countries in political, trade, tourism, and economic fields.

Meanwhile, Heidari Azad said developing all-out ties will help resolve many of the problems.

Due to launching North-South Corridor, Iran and Russia will be able to take advantage of it to improve trade exchanges especially increasing exports.

He pointed to Anzali's capacities in trade, tourism, and industrial fields and expressed hope for Russian investors' presence in this area.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian official referred to the importance of signing sister-hood agreement between Anzali with one of the Russian ports in line with promoting cultural, economic and social fields.

He noted that Anzali and Caspian ports are ready to establish cooperation with all administrations in trade and industrial fields to fulfill Iran and Russia interests.

Heidari Azad pointed to the importance of launching direct flight between Gilan and Russia for facilitating joint investment between Iran and Russia.

