Tourism boomed despite sanctions: VP

Speaking to reporters, he said some 2,000 tourism projects are being implemented in the country with an investment of Rls. 1.8 billion which reflects the growing of tourism industry.

The VP noted that in 2017, some 4.7 million tourists and last year 7.8 million people have entered the country and sanctions and reduction of direct flights, have not reduced the number of foreign tourists to Iran.

Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization allocated Rls. 5 billion for development of Gilan tourism industry, of which Rls. 4 billion will be allocated for the implementation of the tourism project in Steel Lake or other tourist areas in Astara.

A foreign investor is also ready to invest dlrs. one billion in Iranian tourism industry, and one of Iran’s proposed areas will be the Astara Steel Lagoon, he said.

During the first three months of this current Iranian year (starting in March 21), 800 principled agreement have been issued in tourism industry, he said.

Border city of Astara with 91,000 population with natural, historical and commercial attractions is located in west of Gilan province which borders with Azerbaijan and its center is one of top 20 tourist-oriented cities in Iran.

