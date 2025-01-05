Iran minister urges Oman to accelerate implementing agreements

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Sattar Hashemi, in a meeting with Oman's Ambassador to Iran, Ibrahim bin Ahmed Almuaini, has emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of previous agreements between the two countries.

During a meeting with Ahmed Almuaini in Tehran on Sunday, Hashemi highlighted the cultural similarities between the people of Iran and Oman, noting that these shared characteristics create opportunities to enhance cooperation in communications, technology, and innovation.

Hashemi emphasized that while there are existing resources to improve relations and collaboration between the two countries across various sectors—along with several signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in communications and information technology—further efforts are necessary to effectively implement these agreements.

He emphasized the significance of joint cooperation between Tehran and Muscat in the area of communication infrastructure and international corridors, stating that this collaboration is crucial for enhancing interactions and communications between the two countries.

He also noted, "In terms of international transit, the corridor connecting India, Oman, Iran, and Russia is very important and can play a significant role in the region."

Meanwhile, Ahmed Almuaini highlighted Iran's considerable advancements in various areas of information technology, despite the sanctions imposed by the United States, stressing that Oman is eager to foster mutual cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran across all sectors, particularly in communications and information technology.

3266**2050