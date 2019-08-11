Southeastern Iranian port to host Monsoon Festival

The southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar is getting ready to host the National Monsoon Festival with a selection of cultural, artistic, and sports programs from August 18 - 20.

The festival is named after a seasonal reversing wind accompanied by corresponding changes in precipitation and a rainy phase of a seasonal changing pattern.

Talking to IRNA, Mohammad Akbar Chakerzei, deputy of cultural, social and tourism department of Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone Organization, said that Chabahar’s unusually cool temperature during summer, thanks to monsoon winds from the Indian subcontinent, provides the city with a unique opportunity to draw tourists.

“Monsoon season begins at around May and lasts until September, Chakerzei said, adding that Chabahar’s temperature during this period rarely, if ever, exceeds 22 degrees Celsius.

The festival includes cultural, recreational and sports events, as well as programs introducing the traditions of ethnic groups living in Chabahar, including their food and music.

The port of Chabahar, as the only Iranian port with direct access to the ocean, has huge natural potential, and tourist, cultural and historical attractions. Also, since it has a four-season climate, it is considered as one of the desired tourist places.





Chabahar is situated on the Makran Coast of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province of and is officially designated as a Free Trade and Industrial Zone by Iran's government.



Chabahar is home to different natural and historical phenomena including Mangrove forest alongside the Gwater Gulf, picturesque beaches, which are suitable for many water sports and activities and Lipar Lagoon.



Mars or Martian Mounts, a type of badlands and symbols of the unique geo-morphological phenomena of Chabahar, Tis Fortress, Historical Port Village of Tis, Old Telegraph Building (Telegraphic Office), Banmasity Caves and Gwater Castle are other attractions of the region.

Well-known Iranian chefs will also compete together from 18-20 August in cooking a wide variety of local foods from the province of

Sistan-Baluchestan in the monsoon festival.

Iranian folk music will be performed and souvenir, gift, and handicraft stands will be selling data-x-items to take home.

Water sports such as surfing, water skiing, and boating, canoeing and other beach sports will be held during the festival.

Chabahar is home to a plethora of natural and historical structures, making the development of this free port for tourism purposes all the more appropriate, It also boasts the Hara Jungle—a mangrove forest—replete with diverse species of seabirds such as flamingos and herons.

Stretching parallel to the Makran Coast, from Kachoo Village up to the proximity of Gwadar Bay, are the mesmerizing Martian Mounts, a type of badlands. These mounds are regarded as the symbols of Chabahar’s unique geomorphology.

About 9 km north of Chabahar, on the mouth of Chabahar Gulf, is the historical port village of Tis, The village used to be the commercial center for sugar and wheat back in the 4th century of Hijra (Islamic calendar), and has been mentioned numerous times in the works of historians during the first century.

