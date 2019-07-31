Iran, Afghanistan follow up developing economic ties

In his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, both sides discussed exchanges in energy, joint investment in water and technology, environment, railway, Afghanistan participation in Chabahar and solving banking issues.

During the meeting both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in drainage basin.

Efforts for balancing trade exchanges between Iran and Afghanistan by taking advantage of production and trade potentials of Afghanistan were among other topics discussed by both sides.

They also reviewed issues related to exempting Afghanistan from sanctions and agreed to form a working group consisting of both countries officials to regulate bilateral encounter.

In his meeting with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, both sides focused on the importance of activating joint committee mechanism aiming to develop relations in economy, water, energy fields and in exploring capacities of Chabahar Port.

Meanwhile, Ardakanian and his Afghan counterpart highlighted the latest situation of both countries concerning water and energy.

They also underscored developing cooperation in infrastructural field taking advantage of bilateral and international capacities.

Iranian and Afghan ministers agreed on investment in renewable and fossil energies and cooperation to carry out investment projects in other countries of the region.

