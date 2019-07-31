Afghanistan using Chabahar Port for export, transit of goods

Solving different issues of investment and irregularity of truck services in Chabahar should be solved as soon as possible, said Ahmad Reshad Popal on Tuesday in a meeting with Afghan traders in Chabahar.

He advised to consider discounts to ease traffic of the trucks between Iran and Afghanistan and the export and transit to be facilitated.

Deputy Governor of Sistan-Baluchestan province Ali-Reza Noora said in the meeting that expansion of trade will lead to expansion of political relations.

He added that Chabahar has the best conditions for expansion and investment and is exempt from sanctions; everything is ready for Afghan traders' investment in the port.

Chabahar is full of opportunity for investment and is connected to the oceans, which is a good chance for Afghanistan, he added.

Saying that 160 Afghan companies are working in Chabahar, Noora said that construction of two lanes road for Chabahar-Milak, completing railroad, air and port infrastructures will change it to a trade hub.

