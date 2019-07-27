27 July 2019 - 08:34
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 27

Tehran, July 27, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Plots for collapse of national currency defused

- Killing the JCPOA: one-sided implementation

- China's still taking Iran oil

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran frees Indian sailors, gives consular access to others

- Iran reports slight decline in monthly inflation as rial recovers

- Omani FM due in Tehran today

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nigerian troops kill at least 20 Zakzaky supporters

- ‘U.S. actively participating in Saudi war on Yemen’

- Iran down Bahrain at FIVB U-21 World Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s “Just 6.5” to compete in Venice Film Festival 

- Seizure of UK tanker aimed to keep security, Iran writes to UN

- Second Bushehr nuclear plant foundation laying to begin early August

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Errant exporters repatriate $20b instead of $40 billion

- Foreign investors showing interest in Chabahar Port

- Iran's steel output surges

