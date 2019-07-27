Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 27

** IRAN NEWS
- Plots for collapse of national currency defused
- Killing the JCPOA: one-sided implementation
- China's still taking Iran oil
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran frees Indian sailors, gives consular access to others
- Iran reports slight decline in monthly inflation as rial recovers
- Omani FM due in Tehran today
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Nigerian troops kill at least 20 Zakzaky supporters
- ‘U.S. actively participating in Saudi war on Yemen’
- Iran down Bahrain at FIVB U-21 World Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran’s “Just 6.5” to compete in Venice Film Festival
- Seizure of UK tanker aimed to keep security, Iran writes to UN
- Second Bushehr nuclear plant foundation laying to begin early August
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Errant exporters repatriate $20b instead of $40 billion
- Foreign investors showing interest in Chabahar Port
- Iran's steel output surges
