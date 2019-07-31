Iran, Afghanistan 'determined' to settle water issues: Minister

"I had talks with senior Afghan officials. There is this will that both countries resolve their disputes about joint drainage basins very well," said Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on Wednesday.

Ardakanian recently visited Afghanistan to negotiate ways to remove problems between the two countries, including those pertaining to common rivers and lakes that straddle Iran-Afghan border.

Iran’s Ministry of Energy has been chosen to deal with the issue as suggested by the Foreign Ministry.

However, as Afghanistan is involved in presidential election campaign, other remaining issues are set to be resolved and talked about after the 28 September presidential votes.

Ardakanian noted that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has tasked the finance minister to form a five-member working group to follow up the implementation of common projects such as developing Afghan businesses in Chabahar, creating and organizing border markets, railways, transit and energy deals.

