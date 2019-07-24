Chabahar triangle of commercial development of Iran, Afghanistan, India

Soltan said at a meeting of the “State and Private Sector Dialogue” in Chabahar on Wednesday, "Chabahar is a golden opportunity for the development of trade in the region, and its entire infrastructure needs to be prepared for investors.”

He said that barriers that hinder development and trade must quickly be resolved so that the national interests of parties are met and the people of the above countries can benefit from this.

The governor of Nimrouz province went on to say that Chabahar is a great opportunity to transit Afghanistan’s goods to different countries.

The Governor of Nimroz said, “We invite the Iranian authorities to travel to Afghanistan to develop relations.”

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish