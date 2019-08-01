1 August 2019 - 20:39
Iran gov't to finish Chabahar-Zahedan-Sarakhs railways by end of next year

Zahedan, Aug 1, IRNA - The Iranian government says it will  finish construction of a railway, that connects the oceanic port of Chabahar to Central Asia, by the end of next year. 

The 750-kilometer railroad starts from Shahid Beheshti harbor at Chabahar Port and will connect it to Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan. The government has so far provided more than 950 million dollars for the mega railway project. 

This railway will be later connected to Sarakhs on the Turkmen border, linking the Iranian railroads to that of the Central Asian nations. 

“When finished, the country’s only oceanic port will be linked to the South-North and East-West corridors. That’s why it is important,” said Vice President Mohammad Baqer Nowbakht on Thursday as he was visiting the seventh block of the railway, connecting Khash to Zahedan. 

