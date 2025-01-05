Iran’s civil aviation welcomes proposed increase in flights from Saudi Arabia

Tehran, IRNA - The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran has expressed its support for a proposal to increase the number of flights from Saudi Arabia to Iran as part of bilateral agreements.

Since Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their political relations in March 2023, the development of tourism ties between the two regional economic powerhouses has been the focus of policymakers in Tehran and Riyadh.

In October 2023, the Saudi minister of tourism proposed an agreement to bolster cooperation in the tourism sector, highlighting a desire for a greater influx of Iranian tourists to Saudi Arabia while also encouraging Saudi nationals to visit the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s flagship airline, Iran Air, resumed flights between Mashhad and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on December 31 after a nine-year hiatus. The airline was scheduled to operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, in response to strong consumer demands, Iran Air announced it was doubling the capacity of flights on this route.

Jaffar Yazarloo, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed to IRNA on Sunday that the organization has received a formal request from a Saudi airline to establish scheduled flights between various destinations in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said the organization would welcome an increase in flights from Saudi Arabia to Iran.

