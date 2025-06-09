I.A.E.A. chief: Diplomacy is the only way to resolve Iran nuclear issue

London, IRNA – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Rafael Grossi says diplomacy is the only path to resolve the case surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

In an introductory statement to the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors meeting in Vienna on Monday, Grossi called on Iran urgently to cooperate fully and effectively with the I.A.E.A.

“Unless and until Iran assists the agency in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful,” he claimed, despite Iran’s close cooperation with the I.A.E.A. over the years.

Representatives from the 35 member states of the Board of Governors are attending the quarterly meeting of the board, which began on Monday and will last until Friday.

In its latest report, the I.A.E.A. claimed that Iran possesses over 400 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, which is close to the roughly 90 percent level needed for atomic weapons. Iran denounced the report as “political” and said it had been drafted under European pressure.

At the same time, he said he was convinced that the only way forward “goes through a diplomatic solution, strongly backed by an I.A.E.A. verification arrangement,” urging the U.S. and Iran to spare no effort to bring their indirect talks to a successful conclusion.

