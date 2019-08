During the meeting, Rashnoudi referred to the status of the parliament, especially speaker of the parliament, in deepening bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq's KRG.

He also voiced Iran's interest in developing political, economic, trade and tourism collaboration with KRG.

Speaker of Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament, for his part, called for Iran's help for pushing ahead developmental programs in the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish