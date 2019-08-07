“Art heritage of Iran-Caucasus” meeting held

The meeting emphasized on Architectural Inscriptions and Decorations" focused on the impact of Persian language on the world and the place of Iranian culture and art.

The meeting was held with the participation of Morteza Rezvanfar, faculty member of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Research Institute, on the field project "Common Heritage of Iran and the World; Relying on Persian Inscriptions " which has been done individually in China, Tanzania, Kenya, Turkey, Azerbaijan, India, Armenia, Russia and the Caucasus in the past few years.

At the beginning of the meeting, Massoud Nasseri, Director General of the Arts Affairs of the Academy of Arts and Secretary of the Conference, made the remarks that there are cultural commonalities all across the world in the areas such as religion, literature, religion, poetry, myth and art; but when these commonalities increase and are continuous, we can name them; names such as the Eastern World, the Western World, the Islamic World, and Cultural Iran are likewise. To my mind, three of these cultural commonalities are very important, "religion," "myths," and "language."

Following on, Morteza Rezvanfar began his remarks by thanking the Academy of Arts and the attendance of the participating masters and elders and highlighted that the project of the Cultural Heritage of Iran started five years ago, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflected that in some countries Like Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, etc., they take away the Persian-language inscriptions or replace them with inscriptions in other languages. In India, we have 6,000 inscriptions in Persian that are unfortunately ignored. The field research was very special, and in order to achieve this great goal, the help of Iranian cultural attaches in different countries and some embassies is very important.

At the end of the meeting, an exhibition of illustrations of Persian-language works and inscriptions in the Caucasus opened at the Lorzade Gallery of the Saba Institute of Culture, Art and Research.

The exhibition, which is the result of a transnational-regional research project, showcases the shared heritage of Iran and the Caucasus, relying on inscriptions and architectural decorations from the language of images.

This visual narrative is the result of a long-term, comprehensive project that Morteza Rezvanfar started five years ago. The project traces the shared heritage of Iran and the world - from East China to the heart of Africa - in architecture, architectural decoration and inscriptions.

