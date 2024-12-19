Iran condemns Israeli attacks on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure

Baghaei denounced the attacks in a statement released on Thursday morning, hours after Israeli warplanes targeted civilian facilities, including the Haziz and Dhahban power stations near the capital Sana’a, as well as the Hudaydah port and Ras Isa oil facility.

“These aggressive attacks, which have caused the destruction of Yemen’s civilian infrastructure, constitute a flagrant breach of international legal principles and the UN Charter,” he stated.

He further argued that these acts are perpetrated under the unconditional support of the US, which he said is complicit in Israel’s actions.

The Iranian spokesperson also lauded the Yemeni people’s support for Palestine, labeling it honorable.

Baghaei called on the international community and the Islamic world to fulfill their legal and moral responsibility to halt Israeli aggression.

He further urged prosecution and punishment of the Israeli regime for crimes outlined in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, including acts of aggression and war crimes.

