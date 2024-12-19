US-Israeli bombing of Yemen’s civilian facilities exposes West’s hypocrisy: Ansarullah

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti made the remarks on Thursday morning, after the Zionist regime’s warplanes targeted the Haziz and Dhahban power stations near the capital, as well as the Hudaydah port and Ras Isa oil facility.

“Our military operations in support of Gaza will continue, and we will match escalation with escalation until the genocide in Gaza stops and food, medicine, and fuel are allowed into the strip,” Al-Bukhaiti said.

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni Armed Forces struck the Gush Dan or Tel Aviv metropolitan area using a ballistic missile.

Missile sirens blared across several areas in the central districts, including extensive areas throughout Tel Aviv, as a result of the Yemeni military operation.

The Sana’a government has consistently targeted the Israeli regime’s positions and interests in support of the people of Palestine and in response to the occupying entity’s genocidal war on Gaza.«

