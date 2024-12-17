Yemen warns of expanded response to attacks

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and a prominent leader of the Ansarallah movement, told Al-Mayadeen TV on Tuesday that Yemen's operations would continue despite foreign interventions.

He condemned the recent attacks on Yemen, reaffirming that the Yemeni people would not cease their retaliation.

Al-Houthi also emphasized that with each escalation, Yemen's response options would expand. "The more the aggression intensifies, the more options we will have," he said, revealing that Yemen's Ministry of Defense has prepared plans to counter the ongoing attacks.

These remarks came after the US and the UK fighter jets carried out bombings on targets in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, early this morning.

