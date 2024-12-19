Pezeshkian calls for creation of joint investment fund among D-8 members

“Establishing a development fund for the D-8 group for the purpose of joint investment by the Islamic member countries would be an effective step in this regard, and Iran announces its readiness to establish such a fund,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with D-8 Secretary-General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam on Thursday.

The meeting took place on Thursday morning in Egypt, where Pezeshkian is attending the 11th D-8 Summit.

President Pezeshkian described the D-8 organization as a vast market and an excellent platform for member countries to bolster trade, cultural, and scientific exchanges.

“We believe that if the resolutions and decisions made within the D-8 framework were effectively pursued and implemented, we would witness the eight Islamic countries benefiting to the maximum extent from the capacities of this organization,” he stated.

For his part, the D-8 secretary general acknowledged Pezeshkian's valuable recommendations and reaffirmed Iran's key role within the D-8, highlighting its advanced capabilities in education and communication.

He expressed hope that recent trade agreements would foster economic growth in Iran and strengthen D-8 objectives.

4354**2050