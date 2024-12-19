Iran showcases defense achievements at Vietnam Defense Expo 2024

The Vietnam Defense Expo 2024 brings together approximately 200 companies from 27 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Vietnam, China, Russia, Turkey, the UK, and the US, to showcase their military equipment.

The Iranian delegation, led by Brigadier General Seyyed Mehdi Farahi, Deputy Defense Minister for Industrial and Research Affairs, participated in the exhibition's opening ceremony on Thursday. The event was attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other senior Vietnamese officials.

Iran’s presence at this exhibition underscores the country’s advanced defense industry capabilities and its commitment to presenting its cutting-edge military technologies to the global market.

The event also provides an opportunity for Iran to expand international collaboration in defense and security technologies.

Iran aims to use the exhibition as a platform to strengthen its defense relations with other nations and foster technology transfer and joint cooperation initiatives.

