Pakistani friendship team arrives in southeastern Iran

Deputy head of Cultural Herritage, Handcraft and Tourism Office in Sitstan and Baluchestan Province told IRNA that the 16-member team kicked off their journey with the motto of 'Iran my friend'.

The main goal of the team is to promote peace and friendship between the two neighboring countries through tourism and people-to-people interaction, he said.

The Iranian official emphasized that the southeastern province is willing to hold joint projects with Pakistan and Afghanistan as promotion of relations with the two neighbors will provide ample opportunities for the three countries.

Referring to the traditional clothing of people in Sistan and Baluchestan and Pakistani people and their language as shared features of the two nations, Mirhosseini said, the common grounds are so numerous that no room will remain for differences.

The team will visit Zahedan tourism attractions and then head to the neighboring Province of Kerman on Friday, according to the official.

The tour will end on Pakistan Independence Day (August 14) in Tehran, he said.

