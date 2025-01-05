Gen. Soleimani followed path of ‘the righteous’: Iraqi PM

Tehran, IRNA - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has paid tribute to the late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, hailing Iran’s legendary commander as a “man of God” who stood firm by the Iraqi nation during its most challenging times.

In a solemn speech on Sunday, Sudani commemorated the fifth anniversary of Soleimani’s martyrdom, alongside that of his Iraqi comrade, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were both assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and al-Muhandis, leader of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were widely recognized for their pivotal roles in the fight against terrorism in Iraq.

Sudani said that the martyrs of resistance have etched their names in history by following the path of “the great and righteous,” achieving dignity in this world and eternal status in the next.

“We honor the memory of Martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis today," he stated. “It is crucial for us to reflect on the principles and paths of these martyrs, who sacrificed their lives and made their names eternal in this world and the hereafter.”

The prime minister underscored Gen. Soleimani’s unwavering commitment to Iraq’s security during its most difficult times when large swathes of its territory were overrun by Daesh terrorists.

Under the military leadership of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, PMU fighters, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, were instrumental in defeating the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq.

“They rose to action following a fatwa from the religious authority that saved Iraq and the region, earning them the title of heroes of the battle for victory,” Sudani said.

4353**2050