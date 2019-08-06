65% of Iran's exports to Russia through Gilan border

"In recent years, economic relations between Iran and Russia and the neighboring countries have improved and the volume of trade exchanges has also been increasing," Abolqasem Yousefinejad said on Monday during a visit of a Russian consul general in Rasht to Anzali customs and port.

He pointed out that the development of all-out Iran-Russia relations can make a significant impact on the economy and the interests of the two countries, and said that Russia accounts for 40 percent of Iran's total exports and 56 percent of Russia's imports to Iran have been carried out through Gilan province.

Yousefinejad went on to say that 5 percent of the imported goods from Russia to Iran are exported to Gilan. He said that increasing trade exchanges and comprehensive development of relations with neighboring countries, especially Russia, is more than necessary.

Anzali Customs Director General, pointing to the necessity of ratification of Iran's Eurasian Membership Bill in Parliament, added that Iran's joining the Eurasia could be the source of development in ties and trade exchanges, in addition to exporting goods, import of goods are transshipped from Russia to Iraq to Turkey and other countries.

Referring to the need to take advantage of tourism in the ports of Anzali and Caspian, Yousefinejad stressed that given that Russia is building two vessels for the development of maritime tourism in the Caspian Sea, there is a need for the development of tourism between two ports of Astrakhan and Anzali.

Pointing to Iran's import of cooking oil and unfrozen meat from Dagestan via Astara Customs, the official emphasized that the Iranian side would like to have an electronic exchange of information on customs between the two countries on the basis of an agreement signed between Iran and Russia.

Astara Customs Director General Rasoul Omidi, for his part, pointed out that 80 percent of the trade between Iran and Russia is done through Astara border, and said that the land border infrastructure is being prepared with the investment of Iranian Customs to complete the rail connection.

Omidi added that most of the goods imported by Iran from Russia were wood, MDF and cereals.

He went on to say that most of Iran's exports to Russia comprised of agricultural products.

