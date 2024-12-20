US forces continue stealing Syria's oil: Al-Houthi

In his weekly televised speech, Al-Houthi regarding the targeting of Syria's resources, emphasized that all weapons and strategic capabilities of importance were left unprotected and not considered within the responsibility of the new authority, expressing regret over their abandonment and destruction, describing it as a "strange and astonishing indifference", Al Mayadeen satellite news reported on Thursday night.

He added that the Zionist occupying forces are violating Syria by land, sea, and air without any deterrent response, sending teams to steal specific documents, equipment, and research, meanwhile, the United States continues stealing Syrian oil while has plundered everything in Palestine it is now focusing on pure water springs in Syria.

Iran's role in the region

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran's duties toward the Palestinian cause are being fully fulfilled, making it an incomparable nation amid a sea of indolent regimes, he said.

US, 'Israel' work hand-in-hand

Regarding Lebanon, al-Houthi stated that "the enemy continues its attacks on Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement and Lebanon's compliance with its commitments, but the enemy is known for its treachery."

According to al-Houthi, the occupation's continued crimes against Arab nations are supported and facilitated by the United States, with both being two sides of the same Zionist coin.

He explained that the West categorizes all the occupation's crimes against our nations, which violate all international laws and standards, under the guise of "self-defense".

Al-Houthi also addressed the "massive complacency among Muslims and the complicity of some regimes and groups with the Israeli enemy", stressing that "this is one of the main reasons that have encouraged the enemy to target several countries".

Chaos in Gaza

The situation in Jabalia unveils the extent of the calculated, deliberate, and destructive Zionist targeting in the Gaza Strip, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, stated on the 440th day since the onset of the Israeli genocide.

Sayyed al-Houthi addressed the ongoing violence in Gaza, slamming the occupation's plots to incite chaos and destruction through the systematic crimes of starvation, the obstruction of humanitarian relief, and the relentless targeting of hospitals.

In this context, the Yemeni leader recalled the martyrdom of at least 700 aid workers after being intentionally targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza as part of the ongoing war of starvation they were leading against the people of Palestine.

