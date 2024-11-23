Yemenis hold mass rally in support of Palestine, Lebanon

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV network, millions of Yemenis held demonstrations in 14 provinces of the Arab country on Friday, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as condemning the genocidal war of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis in the capital Sana'a took to the streets in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon. This rally was held in response to a call from Leader of Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

Demonstrators waved flags of Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon while chanting slogans condemning the genocidal war of the Zionist regime against Gaza and Lebanon. They also chanted slogans in support of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah movement.

In their slogans, the demonstrators emphasized that they are not afraid of the United States and that the US is “chief aggressor" in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Similar demonstrations were also held in other governorates of Yemen, including Sa’dah, Hajjah, Taizz, Ibb, Al-Bayda, Marib, and Al-Hudaydah.

The Yemeni demonstrators declared that they would not leave the Palestinian people alone and emphasized that the strikes of the Yemeni Armed Forces against the Zionist enemy’s positions would not cease until the end of the war in Gaza.

In recent months, the Yemeni army targeted several ships belonging to the Israeli regime and vessels heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

